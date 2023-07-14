The Family Eldercare Summer Fan Drive is back this summer, and we need your help, especially as brutal heat has settled over Central Texas.

The Summer Fan Drive has provided relief from the Texas heat with free fans for more than 30 years. You can save lives from heat-related illnesses.

How can you help? You can make monetary donations now through Sept. 15 or bring inexpensive box fans on July 14 for the Fan Drop-Off Event.

Where to drop off a fan

When: July 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

July 14 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Where: KXAN, Roger Beasley locations and Whittlesey Landscape Supplies. Check here for full details on locations.

KXAN, Roger Beasley locations and Whittlesey Landscape Supplies. Check here for full details on locations. What: Bring inexpensive box fans or monetary donations

Bring inexpensive box fans or monetary donations Why: Because FANS SAVE LIVES.

Heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer, with seniors, people with disabilities and children at the highest risk. An average of 702 heat-related deaths happen each year in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.