Donations are integral to the function of the Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, which supports the mission of Austin Habitat for Humanity. Marketing Manager Erica Brown joined Studio 512 to talk about the types of donations that the ReStore is looking for.

How can our community members go about donating items to Austin Habitat for Humanity ReStore, and what kind of items are needed?

“Our community members can donate 3 different ways: the first is donating your gently used furniture, appliances, building materials and household good to any of our 3 locations, Ben White, Lake Creek and San Marcos. The second is corporate donors: we are asking any local small or large business to donate any gently-used items that are no longer of use to you, we will take off your hands, and third: you can volunteer your time. We love our volunteers and we can always use an extra set of hands or 2 in the store.

“We currently have items from, for example, CB2, which are beautiful and brand-new…with the tags still on! You can get gorgeous retail options at a fraction of the cost at the ReStore, thanks to our corporate donors.”

What’s the easiest way for customers to donate if they are busy?

“I’m so glad you asked! Donors can call or go online and schedule a pick-up date and time. This is one of our favorite ways to serve our donors is doing the work for them.

What are items that you guys don’t take?

“You know, we absolutely hate saying no, because not only does it allow to us divert waste from the landfills (we’ve diverted over 5 million pounds this year alone), but it allows us to supply our stores with inventory. However, we do not take used mattresses, any broken furniture, used carpet or flooring, food or alcohol nor do we accept any hazardous chemicals. Otherwise, bring it on!

Learn about all the ways you can give at AustinHabitat.org, and shop today (items constantly updated) at ShopAustinReStore.com.

