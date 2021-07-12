Donate New, Name-Brand Athletic Shoes For The Toyota Of Cedar Park ‘Stuff The Truck’ Event

Julie Chisum, marketing director of Toyota of Cedar Park, spoke with Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert about its “Stuff The Truck” event.

Chisum covered who all is involved, who it benefits, and what inspired her to partner with Hill Country Community Ministries (HCCM) to support the “Laces for Leander” program. She also has a surprise for anyone who donates a pair of name-brand shoes.

Toyota of Cedar Park will be hosting HCCM’s “Stuff the Truck” event on Friday, July 16.

The event features teams from the six high schools in the Leander Independent School District (LISD) who will “compete” to see which team can collect the most shoes that will be distributed to LISD students.

“Stuff the Truck” supports HCCM’s “Laces for Leander” program by collecting new, name-brand athletic shoes for students in grades K-12 that are on a free or reduced lunch program. In 2019, more than 700 pairs of shoes were distributed during the event. The goal for 2021 is more than 1,000 pairs donated.

According to statistics provided by the nonprofit, “Shoes That Fit,” 87% of children provided with a new pair of shoes report an increase in self-esteem. One in five children is in desperate need of a pair of shoes.

Donations

Donations can be made at Toyota of Cedar Park from July 5-16. The dealership is located at 5600 183A in Leander. Toyota of Cedar Park is supporting the event by offering a free oil and filter change, alignment check, and multi-point inspection video (valued at $149) for every new pair of shoes donated by customers. Name brand shoes are preferred, but all donations are welcome and greatly appreciated.

During the event, students will participate in different contests to win more shoes to place in their trucks. With the ”Stuff the Truck” event being the conclusion of their shoe drives, the winning team will receive a trophy and bragging rights.

Shoe donations can also be made at HCCM, which is located at 1005 Lacy Dr. in Leander. HCCM is open for donations from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Monetary donations are also accepted and appreciated, as HCCM will purchase the remainder of the shoes needed.

For more information, visit ToyotaOfCedarPark.com.

This segment is paid for by Toyota of Cedar Park and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.