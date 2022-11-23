Dog Haus Biergarten will kick off the holiday season with December specials.

Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points is kicking off the holiday season with a grand reopening of its Austin location at 7710 N FM 620 Suite 750 in Four Points Centre on Thursday, Dec. 1st. Festivities will kick off with daily specials through Sunday, Dec. 4th. Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points will donate 15% of its grand reopening sales on Dec. 1-2 to Keep Austin Fed.

To celebrate its grand reopening, the Four Points restaurant will offer its new happy hour menu all day Thursday through Sunday. The revamped happy hour specials include $5 pints, Haus Cocktails and wine by the glass as well as half-price wings, tenders and sliders. Guests can also enjoy a Haus Family Bundle with four Haus Dogs, four sides and four soft drinks.

Additionally, Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points is rolling out new daily features, including:

Monday: Moms Eat Free – Spend $20 and get a free meal for mom (up to $11)

Tuesday: 10 Buck Bundle – Get a Haus Dog of your choice and a beer/soda for $10

Wednesday: Wine Down Wednesday – Get a bottle of wine at half-price

Thursday: 10 Buck Bundle – Get a Haus Sausage of your choice and a beer/soda for $10

Friday: 5 Buck Friday – All house drinks (Haus Cocktails, pints and wine by the glass) for $5

Saturday: 5 Buck Bloodies & Mimosas – Get $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas by the glass or $10 mimosa carafes

Sunday: Sunday Funday – Get $5 Bloody Marys and mimosas by the glass or $10 mimosa carafes

“We’re excited by the energy that Mike Durbin and his sister-in-law Heather are bringing to the Austin location as new owners,” said Dog Haus Partner André Vener. “We’ve been an established part of this community but are happy they are reintroducing Dog Haus as the Absolute Würst place to grab a gourmet hot dog, Black Angus burger and craft beer with these specials.”

Dog Haus’ menu features made-to-order gourmet hot dogs, sausages and burgers served on grilled King’s Hawaiian rolls and made with 100% all-natural, vegetarian-fed, and hormone- and antibiotic-free meat. Austinites will see hand-dipped corn dogs, fried chicken sandwiches, wings and chicken strips on the menu. With the brand’s mission to sustainably feed all guests, Dog Haus also offers plant-based sausage proteins from Beyond Meat® and burger proteins from Impossible™ Foods.

The full bar offers 24 beers on tap, including local craft brews, and serves signature Haus Cocktails in the 2,550-square-foot space. Beer options range as light as a lager and as dark as a stout. Haus Cocktails also include the Herby Derby, made with bourbon whiskey, honey, grapefruit and rosemary and Tequila Thyme, made with reposado, orange curaçao, honey, thyme and lemon. Haus Micheladas, wine and frozen cocktails are also available.

“We’re so excited to be here in Austin and to share our love of gourmet hot dogs with the community!” said Co-owner Heather Durbin. “We hope everyone can come celebrate our grand reopening with us and for many years to come.”

Takeout is available through third-party delivery platforms such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats; Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points also offers online ordering for pickup. Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Happy Hour is available Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. For up-to-date information, visit fourpoints.doghaus.com or follow Dog Haus Biergarten Four Points on Facebook @DogHausFourPoints and Instagram @DogHaus_FourPoints.