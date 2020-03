Our Field Producer stopped by Doc’s Drive In Theatre to learn how they’re transforming the movie going experience in light of the Coronavirus outbreak. You can keep your social distancing all while ordering your movie ticket or even ordering food, right from the comfort of your own car!

Doc’s is located at 1540 Satterwhite Rd in Buda, TX. You can peruse their menu and order tickets at www.DocsDriveInTheatre.com or follow them on Instagram @DocsDriveInTheatre.