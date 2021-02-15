Do Your Part To Reduce Energy Use With These Easy Tips

It’s officially the coldest day in Austin history and many Austinites are without power. If you are one of the lucky ones, here are some expert tips from Austin Energy to help conserve energy:

Set your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower

Avoid using large appliances- skip laundry!

Turn off lights you don’t need

Unplug non-essential appliances

Close shades and blinds at night to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows

If you do not have power right now, flip off your breakers for your heater/AC while you wait. This will help avoid what is known as “cold load pickup” whenever power becomes restored and our fuses from being blown.