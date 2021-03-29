Do You Know You’re Using This Grammatical Rule Everyday?

If you’re like us, after a year of being cooped up at home you’re ready to pick up a new hobby or skill. I’ve been taking Spanish classes Wednesday nights — virtually — at Austin Spanish Academy! They offer online classes for kids and adults and their registration is now open for their summer courses! Each group is limited to 5 students max, so you’re getting lots of time with the teacher. For more information you can visit AustinSpanishAcademy.co.

One of our producers just learned something you may never had to learn in your English classes growing up. It’s something taught to non-native speakers. It’s called the “Order of Adjectives” and the rule says that there is always a correct order to each adjective in a sentence. According to “The Elements Of Eloquence: How To Turn The Perfect English Phrase,” this is the order:

-OPINION

-SIZE

-AGE

-SHAPE

-COLOR

-ORIGIN

-MATERIAL

-PURPOSE

Apparently even if you’ve never thought about that order, native English speakers just “know” that this is right. To test this out our producer sent Stephanie over a mad-libs style game to describe three things. Can you figure out which is right and which is wrong? (Answers at the bottom of this article!)



First Sentence

(A) Stephanie really enjoys eating 21 day old protein American delicious beef oval red big steak.

(B) Stephanie really enjoys eating delicious big 21 day old oval red American beef protein steak.

Second Sentence

(A) We love to talk about old southern Caddoan awesome waffle-like red white and blue huge Texas.

(B) We love to talk about awesome huge old waffle-like red white and blue Caddoan southern Texas.

Third Sentence

(A) Our boss is generous tall older medium peach Wyomingite dad-like Korey.

(B) Our boss is older dad-like Wyomingite generous red-haired tall peach medium Korey.

ANSWERS!

(The first sentence is A. The second sentence is A. The third sentence is B.)