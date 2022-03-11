Do You Know These Silly Texas Facts? Play With Studio 512 In Celebration Of Texas Independence Day

Studio 512 interns Manthurs Oseni and Gracie Watt challenged Rosie and Steph to a bevy of fun Texas facts in honor of Texas Independence Day, which is March 2nd.

See if you can guess the answers to these questions:

What does the word “Texas” actually mean?

What’s the third most common language spoken in Texas?

Which big soda brand originated in Waco?

What Texas ranch is bigger than the state of Rhode Island?

Which of these is a real law in Texas: you can’t shoot a buffalo from the second story of a hotel, you can’t milk someone else’s cow OR you can’t see your own eyeball?

Answers:

What does the word “Texas” actually mean? “Friends,” from the Caddo language!

What’s the third most common language spoken in Texas? Vietnamese, behind English and Spanish.

Which big soda brand originated in Waco? Dr. Pepper.

What Texas ranch is bigger than the state of Rhode Island? The King Ranch, which is over 1200 square miles.

Which of these is a real law in Texas: you can’t shoot a buffalo from the second story of a hotel, you can’t milk someone else’s cow OR you can’t see your own eyeball? Trick question: they’re all laws in Texas!

Studio 512 wants to congratulate their spring interns on creating such a fun game!