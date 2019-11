Ever since Mike missed a flight waiting for Paul Harvey to end his radio show with his signature, "And now you know…the rest of the story," he has wanted to share stories that can't be turned off or put down until the very end. In "The Way I Heard It," he does just that, with 35 mysteries you don't know…about famous people you do knowyour job is to figure out who Mike is talking about before the story ends.

Delivered with Mike's signature blend of charm, wit, and ingenuity, "The Way I Heard It" is a mosaicfascinating stories about others combined with a memoir full of surprising revelations, sharp observations, and intimate, behind-the-scenes moments drawn from Mike's own remarkable life and career.