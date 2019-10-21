Do Antique Shopping With Flair With Kristen Nix Interiors

It’s fall — which means it’s time for pumpkin-picking and antique shopping! Interior Designer Kristen Nix came by to show us ways to be successful at your next flea market spree.

Kristen’s tips:

Dress comfortable, have a list and be prepared to focus….if it’s a temporary show and close to the opening, the treasures will go quickly, so move fast and take notes on your favorites. Ask questions and negotiate! Get to know the vendors, ask questions about the pieces and in most cases, the price is negotiable. Sites like charish.com and 1stdibs.com offer bidding. Understand that mixing old and new is key in a timeless interior. Every room needs something old to balance the new…in most cases beautiful things become even more beautiful when they’re counterbalanced by something with some patina. Look for great bones and classic silhouettes: you can always add a marble top to a great base, paint or refinish a piece to bring new life to it. Look for something you gravitate towards….things you love never go out of style and you can always find a place for a special treasure.

Since 2011, Kristen Nix Interiors has worked on numerous residential projects specializing in clean-lined sophisticated interiors and designing durable spaces for families with young children and pets. Visit www.kristennixinteriors.com for more information.