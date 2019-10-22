Do Antique Shopping With Flair With Kristen Nix Interiors

Halloween is a fun time of the year, but we have to be sure we're having a safe time, too! Dr. Lee Chilton with Physicians PremiER joined us on Studio 512 to tell us more.

HALLOWEEN HEALTH AND SAFETY PNEMONIC: "SAFE HALLOWEEN" S Soft Short Swords, no Sticks or Stiff objects A Avoid being Alone or Alleys, Always an Adult if <10yo F Flashers or reFlective tape, Far From Fire, Fire retardant costumes E Examine before you Eat, use Sort-Save-Small rations of candy H Hold Hands and a flashlight when Hopping House-to-House A Always check for Allergies: make-up, food, fabrics L Look both ways: pedestrian injuries are most common L Leave costume contact Lenses aLone! O Only use sidewalks Or Opposite to traffic W Wear Well-fitting costumes, shoes and masks E Eat only from sealed wrappings and trusted home-mades E Enter a home only if a trusted adult is with you, and NEVER EVER EVER take rides from strangers N Never play with or walk near fire, and call Nine One One for emergencies!