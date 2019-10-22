Do Antique Shopping With Flair With Kristen Nix Interiors

It’s fall — which means it’s time for pumpkin-picking and antique shopping! Interior Designer Kristen Nix came by to show us ways to be successful at your next flea market spree.
Kristen’s tips:
- Dress comfortable, have a list and be prepared to focus….if it’s a temporary show and close to the opening, the treasures will go quickly, so move fast and take notes on your favorites.
- Ask questions and negotiate! Get to know the vendors, ask questions about the pieces and in most cases, the price is negotiable. Sites like charish.com and 1stdibs.com offer bidding.
- Understand that mixing old and new is key in a timeless interior. Every room needs something old to balance the new…in most cases beautiful things become even more beautiful when they’re counterbalanced by something with some patina.
- Look for great bones and classic silhouettes: you can always add a marble top to a great base, paint or refinish a piece to bring new life to it.
- Look for something you gravitate towards….things you love never go out of style and you can always find a place for a special treasure.
Since 2011, Kristen Nix Interiors has worked on numerous residential projects specializing in clean-lined sophisticated interiors and designing durable spaces for families with young children and pets. Visit www.kristennixinteriors.com for more information.