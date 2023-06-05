The Voice Inc. (non-profit organization) and the City of Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department are joining forces again for the 17th annual FREE Round Rock Round Rock Juneteenth Festival at the Lakeview Pavilion and festival area in Old Settlers Park. The event is FREE for the entire family. Parking is just $10 cash and all proceeds help to produce the event annually.

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023, 4 to 11:30pm

Location:Old Settlers Park (3300 Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, TX)

Juneteenth is now a National Holiday and is the oldest known celebration commemorating the emancipation of slavery in the state of Texas. Historically, the celebration falls on June 19th and commemorates the day in 1865 that Texans were told by Union troops that the Civil War had ended and that all slaves were now freed. Though the Emancipation Proclamation became official on January 1, 1863, there was little impact on the lives of Texans until 1865.

DJ Shalé is best known for her energy, spunk, and charisma during her live DJ sessions. Viewing music as a form of therapy, she has captured the hearts of thousands around the world through her passion, energy, and pure LOVE for music.

DJ Shalé is a self-taught DJ who found her love for DJing after she stumbled upon the craft in 2016 while searching for radio play of her own music. She was instantly hooked and hasn’t looked back since. She was born in Regensburg, Germany, and moved to the United States permanently in 2003. She is a proud Texas Southern University alumni who dabbled in the corporate world before finding her calling in the music industry.

After a quirky and fun 90s throwback mix of hers went viral, accumulating millions of views, she truly made her mark as DJ Shalé. She has opened for Jazzy Jeff, is the first EVER front-facing DJ and co-host for the Atlanta Dream, and is the DJ, Music Coordinator, and Co-Host for the Basketball Africa League and Overtime Elite. She has also DJ’ed three seasons as the Game Day In-Game DJ for the Atlanta Falcons, for a number of Fortune 500 clients, and has headlined her own shows worldwide including countries like New Zealand, Belize, Nigeria, and Monaco.