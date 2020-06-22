DJ CASS&RA x Studio 512: The Ultimate Summer Playlist

Check it out! DJ CASS&RA (Cassie Shankman) has put together an awesome playlist on Spotify, perfect for chilling at the pool all summer. It’s an all-ages playlist that will run the whole afternoon (it’s got more than 4 and 1/2 hours of music on it!) Check it out — and follow Cassie — right now!

Cassie says, “The playlist brings energy from all genres of music and features quite a few of my favorite Black artists in Austin. I wanted to create a soundtrack that fits perfectly for any hot summer day here in Austin: from floating down Town Lake during the day with family to grilling with friends at night (physical distancing safely of course). You’ve got soul and funk from Chaka Khan to blues-reggae from Jackie Venson to pop from Harry Styles and Latin funk from Grupo Fantasma. Enjoy!”

Right now, Cassie is spending time at home delving into more music. She says she’s really enjoying the time to create and play lots of piano, as well as immersing herself in lots of relearning, specifically in music history.

Cassie has recently added a new service that she has become super passionate about: podcast editing and producing, as well as podcast jingle music creation! She’s also currently booking weddings for 2021 and 2022.

Cassie is busy: she also recently opened up a private virtual music lesson studio to accept new students wanting to learn piano, theory, DJing and more!

Cassie can DJ your next gig, help produce your podcast, teach you music or help your with that perfect playlist. Learn more on her website!