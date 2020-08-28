DJ CASS&RA x Studio 512: The Back-To-School Playlist

Our epic friend, DJ CASS&RA, has done it again! She’s given Studio 512 viewers a “Back-To-School” playlist. Cassie says, “This one features lots of music to study and to have the occasional dance break for students going ‘back’ to school at home. It’s also great for parents and students on a road-trip to a new destination for the work-from-home vibes. As always, it features local Austin artists as well as TikTok hits. This is a 5 hour playlist for all the feels!”

Get the playlist on Spotify here!

Right now, Cassie is spending time at home delving into more music. She says she’s really enjoying the time to create and play lots of piano, as well as immersing herself in lots of relearning, specifically in music history.

Cassie has recently added a new service that she has become super passionate about: podcast editing and producing, as well as podcast jingle music creation! She’s also currently booking weddings for 2021 and 2022.

Cassie is busy: she also recently opened up a private virtual music lesson studio to accept new students wanting to learn piano, theory, DJing and more!

Cassie can DJ your next gig, help produce your podcast, teach you music or help your with that perfect playlist. Learn more on her website!