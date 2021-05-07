DJ Cassandra’s Mother’s Day Playlist 2021: Great For Brunching, Dancing, Singing & Spending Time With Mom

Let’s set a groove for Mother’s Day weekend! DJ Cassandra is at it again, with a Mother’s Day playlist that has almost 6 hours of songs. There are some fun throwbacks, like “Mama Said” by The Shirelles and “Tell Mama” by Etta James, as well as newer bops by Harry Styles, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more.

Find the playlist on Spotify here. Play it for Mother’s Day brunch, catching up with mom, dancing around the kitchen…whatever makes her feel great. Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms across Central Texas and beyond!

DJ Cassandra has some open bookings for 2021/ 2022 events and weddings, music lessons, and audio production or composing projects. Learn more about her on social media or on her website.

