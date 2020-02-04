DIY Secret Valentine With Mad Science

It’s the perfect time to have a little Valentine’s Day science fun with your kids. Andrea Cook with Mad Science stopped by with a science activity the whole family could do.

Supplies Needed:

•Baking Soda

•Candle Wax

•Cups, Small – 3

•Goldenrod Paper

•Markers (optional)

•Paint Brushes

•Plate or Place Mat

•Scissors

•Vinegar

•Water

Mad Science is a leading science enrichment provider. They deliver unique, hands-on science experiences for children that are as entertaining as they are educational. Believing in the importance of being at the forefront of their industry and continue to create hands-on science programming for kids. Mad Science’s approach to teaching science invites children to pursue STEM careers. For more information go to www.Austin.MadScience.org