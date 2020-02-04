DIY Secret Valentine With Mad Science

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

It’s the perfect time to have a little Valentine’s Day science fun with your kids. Andrea Cook with Mad Science stopped by with a science activity the whole family could do.

Supplies Needed:
•Baking Soda
•Candle Wax
•Cups, Small – 3
•Goldenrod Paper
•Markers (optional)
•Paint Brushes
•Plate or Place Mat
•Scissors
•Vinegar
•Water

Mad Science is a leading science enrichment provider. They deliver unique, hands-on science experiences for children that are as entertaining as they are educational. Believing in the importance of being at the forefront of their industry and continue to create hands-on science programming for kids. Mad Science’s approach to teaching science invites children to pursue STEM careers. For more information go to www.Austin.MadScience.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss