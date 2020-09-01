DIY Pumpkin Pasties For Harry Potter Day With Make It Sweet

“Anything off the trolley, dears?”

If you’ve ever wondered how delicious a pumpkin pasty from the witch’s cart on the Hogwars Express would taste, Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet has the answer! She joined Studio 512 to talk about how to make pumpkin pasty dough and filling. She walked Rosie and Steph through assembling, crimping and baking for an at-home Harry Potter extravaganza.

When social distancing started, Jennifer began rolling out kits for folks to take virtual classes! Make It Sweet puts the kits together, including all ingredients and necessary tools, and people can come pick them up based on class schedule.

Make It Sweet will record videos for instruction, and people can just watch the videos online on their own. They also set up class times when the instructor is live on a Zoom meeting for people to join in and watch the videos and do the project and get feedback and be able to ask questions. They will be adding new online classes for September and October very soon, so stay tuned for updates!

Learn more about supplies and upcoming classes on Make It Sweet’s website.