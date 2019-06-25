DIY: Patriotic & Fun Holiday Wreath Just In Time For July 4th

You may have seen one of those beautiful, fluffy and fun holiday wreaths on your neighbor’s door and wondered, “how do they make those!?”

Amy from Austin Amy Designs and the Austin Craft Lounge visited the Studio 512 Studio to show us how it is done!

For this project you will need:

21 inch wreath form

Roll of 21 inch deco mesh

One to two- 10 inch rolls of deco mesh (depending on how many accent colors you want to include)

One package of 25 to 50 color-coordinated pipe cleaners.

Step 1: Take your wreath form and straighten the ties.

Next, take your 21 inch mesh, pinch the end together, connect it to the wreath form on the innermost row, twist the ties to secure it.

Gather/bunch about a 8-10 inch portion of mesh, fluff it, and connect it to the next set of ties.

Continue on the inner ring and then move to the outer ring until your wreath base is full.

Trim off the excess mesh.

Step 2: Now add accessories!

Cut your 10 inch deco mesh into approximately 7 inch long pieces.

Cut your wired ribbon into about 8 inch pieces.

Trim the edges of your ribbon so they look pretty.

Then take one or two pieces of the 10 inch deco mesh and roll it to the middle so it makes a rule add one of your ribbon pieces and secure it with pipe cleaner.

Finally, attach these pieces to the base wreath form.

Continue on around the reform until you have filled it to your preference.

Amy teaches wreath making classes Austin Craft Lounge. The Austin Craft Lounge is located off of 290 and Nutty Brown Road. Or, you can email Amy and she’ll make a wreath for you!

Her email address is: austinamydesigns@yahoo.com