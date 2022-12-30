If you are going to plan a New Year’s Eve Party, you don’t have to break the bank. You can create some beautiful decor by reusing a lot of the leftover Christmas decor that you already have. Check out the ideas below and as always, remember to get creative and have fun.

2023 Table Decor

Items Needed

Acrylic Paint In Gold, Black, & White

Decou Page

4 Mason Jars

Glitter In Gold & Black

Sponge Brushes

Gold or Silver Placemats

Gold or Silver Tissue Paper

Leftover Christmas Bags, Anything Gold, Silver, Or White

Wooden Numbers 2023

Christmas Floral Picks in Gold, White & Black (Anything With Glitter Works Great)

For The Decorative Jars

Paint 2 of the mason jars black and 2 of them gold. You may need 2-3 coats of paint, but be sure to let it dry at least 20 minutes in. Next, paint the top ring of the jar with decou page and cover it with glitter, I did black glitter on the black ball jar and gold glitter on the gold jar. Let it all dry overnight, then fill with floral and decorative straws.

For The 2023 Numbers

Paint the letters with gold or silver paint. Next, paint a coat of decou page on each letter, and cover it with the same color of glitter. Let them dry overnight and enjoy decorating your home or table with them.

Decorating With Gift Bags

Fill different sized gift bags in gold, silver, black, and white with matching tissue paper. Glitter gift bags work great. Decorate a table, or fireplace with the bags. Add the placemats, flameless candles, and the glitter numbers for an added touch.

Create a Fun Photo Booth

Items Needed

Poster Board

Acrylic Paint – Black & Gold

Decou Page

Glitter – Black & Gold

Sponge Brushes

Scissors

Dowel Rods

I used sunglasses, a champaign glass, and a champaign bottle and traced them onto poster board to create my templates. You can also freehand a bow tie, mustache, and lips onto poster board. Cut all the items out. Paint the items black but leave certain areas empty so that you can paint those areas gold. Paint the empty areas with a good layer of decou page. Pour gold glitter over the decou page areas. Let them dry overnight and then hot glue a dowel rod to the back of the item.

