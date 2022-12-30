If you are going to plan a New Year’s Eve Party, you don’t have to break the bank. You can create some beautiful decor by reusing a lot of the leftover Christmas decor that you already have. Check out the ideas below and as always, remember to get creative and have fun.

2023 Table Decor

 Items Needed

  • Acrylic Paint In Gold, Black, & White
  • Decou Page
  • 4 Mason Jars
  • Glitter In Gold & Black
  • Sponge Brushes
  • Gold or Silver Placemats
  • Gold or Silver Tissue Paper
  • Leftover Christmas Bags, Anything Gold, Silver, Or White
  • Wooden Numbers 2023
  • Christmas Floral Picks in Gold, White & Black (Anything With Glitter Works Great)

For The Decorative Jars

  1. Paint 2 of the mason jars black and 2 of them gold.
  2. You may need 2-3 coats of paint, but be sure to let it dry at least 20 minutes in.
  3. Next, paint the top ring of the jar with decou page and cover it with glitter, I did black glitter on the black ball jar and gold glitter on the gold jar. 
  4. Let it all dry overnight, then fill with floral and decorative straws.

For The 2023 Numbers

  1. Paint the letters with gold or silver paint.
  2. Next, paint a coat of decou page on each letter, and cover it with the same color of glitter.
  3. Let them dry overnight and enjoy decorating your home or table with them.

Decorating With Gift Bags

  1. Fill different sized gift bags in gold, silver, black, and white with matching tissue paper.
  2. Glitter gift bags work great.
  3. Decorate a table, or fireplace with the bags.
  4. Add the placemats, flameless candles, and the glitter numbers for an added touch.

Create a Fun Photo Booth

Items Needed

  • Poster Board
  • Acrylic Paint – Black & Gold
  • Decou Page
  • Glitter – Black & Gold
  • Sponge Brushes
  • Scissors
  • Dowel Rods
  1. I used sunglasses, a champaign glass, and a champaign bottle and traced them onto poster board to create my templates. 
  2. You can also freehand a bow tie, mustache, and lips onto poster board.
  3. Cut all the items out. 
  4. Paint the items black but leave certain areas empty so that you can paint those areas gold. 
  5. Paint the empty areas with a good layer of decou page.
  6. Pour gold glitter over the decou page areas. 
  7. Let them dry overnight and then hot glue a dowel rod to the back of the item.

