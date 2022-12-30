If you are going to plan a New Year’s Eve Party, you don’t have to break the bank. You can create some beautiful decor by reusing a lot of the leftover Christmas decor that you already have. Check out the ideas below and as always, remember to get creative and have fun.
2023 Table Decor
Items Needed
- Acrylic Paint In Gold, Black, & White
- Decou Page
- 4 Mason Jars
- Glitter In Gold & Black
- Sponge Brushes
- Gold or Silver Placemats
- Gold or Silver Tissue Paper
- Leftover Christmas Bags, Anything Gold, Silver, Or White
- Wooden Numbers 2023
- Christmas Floral Picks in Gold, White & Black (Anything With Glitter Works Great)
For The Decorative Jars
- Paint 2 of the mason jars black and 2 of them gold.
- You may need 2-3 coats of paint, but be sure to let it dry at least 20 minutes in.
- Next, paint the top ring of the jar with decou page and cover it with glitter, I did black glitter on the black ball jar and gold glitter on the gold jar.
- Let it all dry overnight, then fill with floral and decorative straws.
For The 2023 Numbers
- Paint the letters with gold or silver paint.
- Next, paint a coat of decou page on each letter, and cover it with the same color of glitter.
- Let them dry overnight and enjoy decorating your home or table with them.
Decorating With Gift Bags
- Fill different sized gift bags in gold, silver, black, and white with matching tissue paper.
- Glitter gift bags work great.
- Decorate a table, or fireplace with the bags.
- Add the placemats, flameless candles, and the glitter numbers for an added touch.
Create a Fun Photo Booth
Items Needed
- Poster Board
- Acrylic Paint – Black & Gold
- Decou Page
- Glitter – Black & Gold
- Sponge Brushes
- Scissors
- Dowel Rods
- I used sunglasses, a champaign glass, and a champaign bottle and traced them onto poster board to create my templates.
- You can also freehand a bow tie, mustache, and lips onto poster board.
- Cut all the items out.
- Paint the items black but leave certain areas empty so that you can paint those areas gold.
- Paint the empty areas with a good layer of decou page.
- Pour gold glitter over the decou page areas.
- Let them dry overnight and then hot glue a dowel rod to the back of the item.
