DIY Memorial Day Hot Dog Bar With Adeina Anderson

Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyle with Adeina shared some tips on a DIY Hot Dog bar just in time for Memorial Day. She also has other ideas below for family friendly and budget conscious ways to celebrate. For more information go to CreativeLifestyles.TV

DIY Memorial Day Party Ideas

No party is complete without decorations, and these DIY Memorial Day party ideas are fun and easy to create for your backyard. Create a yummy hot dog bar with your favorite toppings. Create these party decorations with items from your home and a few from your local craft store.

Star Garland

This is a really easy craft that the kids can create. It will also keep them busy for a while.

Items Needed

Card stock or construction paper in red, white, and blue.

Glue dots or hot glue.

Ribbon, or twine.

Directions

First you want to get a star template about 3 inches big, I printed one online. you can certainly make the star as big as you want. Next trace the star onto the red, white, and blue paper. Cut out all the stars. Glue the stars to the ribbon with the glue dots or the hot glue. Make this as long as you want or need.

Bandana Pillows

This is a great project to jazz up any patio. If you can’t find bandanas, you can always use any type of material, just cut it to 24″ x 24″. Be sure if you hot glue it to use my band-aid trick. Put a band-aid on your finger before your start to hot glue so you don’t burn yourself.

Items Needed

2 Bandanas for each pillow. (or material cut to 24″ x 24″)

Poly fill or foam fill.

Hot glue gun, or needle and thread (I’m a no-sew gal)

Directions

Hot glue or sew 3 sides of the bandana together, leaving at least a 1″ edge on all sides. Fill the pillow case with the Polly fill, even it out. Hot glue or sew the remaining side of the bandana, be careful not to burn yourself.

Utensil And Napkin Holder

I always say to keep your cans, this is one of those projects where they will come in handy. You can really have fun with this one, use material, ribbon, or scrapbook paper to make it your own creation.

Items Needed

Empty cans, cleaned and washed, be careful not to cut your fingers when you are cleaning the cans.

Ribbon, material, or paper of your choice.

Glue dots or hot glue gun.

Directions

If you are using ribbon, you can glue the end of the ribbon to the top of the can, and wrap it around the can, gluing it periodically. Finish it off at the bottom, cut it and glue it in place. If you are using material or paper, cut it to the size of the can and glue it to the outside of the can. Fill each can with utensils, napkins, and straws.

Red, White, and Blue Flower Jars

This is a really easy craft, and you can make a lot of small jars for place settings, or larger ones for the middle of the table. These are perfect DIY Memorial Day Party Ideas for an indoor or outside party.

Items Needed

Ball Canning jars (at least 3).

Red and blue food coloring.

Flowers of your choice, I like to use white ones to keep with the theme. You can use real or fake flowers.

Festive Ribbon in red, white, and blue.

Directions

Tie ribbon around the top of the jars. Fill the jars with water (even if you are using fake flowers) Place a few drops of red food coloring in one jar. Add a few drops of blue food coloring in another jar. Leave one jar with no food coloring. Put a few flowers in each jar.

Creating The Perfect Hot Dog Bar

Did you know that almost every city in the United States has it’s favorite hot dog. My favorite is the Chicago dog, I think the celery salt is what puts the finishing touch on it for me. Below are a few of the different cities signature hot dogs, what is your favorite? This hot dog bar is perfect to add to your DIY Memorial Day Party Ideas.

Chicago Hot Dog

Yes, there are a lot of things going on with this hot dog, but it is hands down my favorite.

A Chicago-style hot dog is an all-beef hot dog on a poppy seed bun.

Next you top it with yellow mustard.

Then chopped white onions.

If you can find it, add bright green sweet pickle relish, I usually make my own relish.

A dill pickle spear is a must for this hot dog.

Followed by tomato slices.

Some people put pickled peppers, but I don’t like these.

And of course it’s not a Chicago dog without the dash of celery salt.

Detroit Hot Dog

These hot dogs are similar to “Coney Dogs”.

Detroit Style “Coney Dogs” start with a steamed hotdog on a soft bun.

Next you top it with no-bean beef chili.

Follow that up with yellow mustard.

And finely diced white onion to finish it off.

San Francisco Hot Dog

This hot dog is a take on a BLT.

Start this yummy one off with all-beef hot dog.

Top it with bacon, the crispy the better, if you feel up to it, you could wrap it with bacon instead.

Next you add mayonnaise, I prefer Kewpie mayo, it is hands down the best.

Finish it off with lettuce and sliced tomatoes.

New York Hot Dog

The New York style hot dog is probably the most famous hot dog, and I wish I would have had one when I was on my 30 day 30 state trip there.

This hot dog starts with a simple regular hot dog, steamed of course.

Then you top it with a spicy brown mustard.

This is where you lose some people, you add sauerkraut, good thing I love that stuff.

Next you finish it off with sautéed onions.

Finally, if you have it, add tomato paste, I would just add ketchup, which would probably upset New Yorkers.

Atlanta Hot Dog

This is definitely a Southern hot dog, and it sounds devine.

You can grill up that beef frank, or fry it in a pan.

Next add some good ole’ Southern chili.

Southerners do love their coleslaw, which goes on next.

Then finish it off with mustard and onions.

Arizona (Tucson or Phoenix) Hot Dog

I guess this hot dog is popular throughout Arizona, if you like it hot, you will love this one.

You going to want to grill this all beef frank, but be sure to wrap it in bacon first.

Next you’re going to add pinto beans. Now I may add refried beans to make it easier, but I bet it taste better with straight up homemade pinto beans.

Be sure to add some things to cool it off, like Mayonnaise, I would use Kewpie again for this.

Finish it off with some onions, tomatoes, and jalapenos, yep, they like it hot.

Wisconsin Hot Dog (Bratwurst)

You read that right. Bratwurst are what is popular in this northern state.

Start with your favorite bratwurst, I suggest you grill it for the best flavor.

Then it is very important that you get the right kind of bun. They love their toasted hard rolls up there, be sure you butter it.

Spicy mustard is called for on this one, NO ketchup, apparently that is offensive, haha.

Finish it off with sweet pickles and sauerkraut.

Dallas Corn Dog

Because everything is bigger in Texas, the Big State Fair in Dallas dictates what they love.

This is probably the easiest hot dog to get, they have them in the freezer department at most stores. I love mine with mustard only, how do you like yours? But is you want to, you can find many recipes for how to make your own corn dogs. Here is a take on some mini corn dogs I made.

