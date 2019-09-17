DIY Jean Jacket Decorating With Ginger Me Glam

How To Upgrade Your Denim Jacket This Fall

Style and Beauty Blogger, Kitty Merola has teamed up with Beautifully Loved’s www.beautifullyloved.org Girls’ Night Out DIY Jean Jacket Workshop at The Commune. The workshop will be lead by Kitty and 16 girls who are cancer patients and survivors. This upcoming workshop is closed to the public, but they are seeking year-round donations to sustain activities and workshops to the kids. Beautifully Loved helps families battle chronic illness by valuing, empowering and caring for them. For more details on the non-profit, to donate or volunteer email hello@beautifullyloved.org for more information.

Kitty, has been creating colorful content on her blog, Ginger Me Glam. The blog was to explore her own self-love, while celebrating and sharing her favorite must-haves and discoveries in style and beauty.

