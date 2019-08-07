DIY Hydrating Mask With Letty Woman

Steph stopped by Letty Woman Med Spa to treat herself to some hydration which included a Dermasweep exfoliating Facial and a fun but hydrating jelly mask. If you want to make a hydrating mask at home Letty explains the easy ingredients and the recipe is listed below.

LettyWoman Medical Aesthetics is where 20 + years of Advanced Skin and Wound Care nursing experience collides with a true respect for natural Aesthetics. They strive to create an environment where everyone can feel welcomed, without intimidation. Their aim is to help you restore your confidence and youthful glow through careful analysis and custom, science-driven skin treatments.

Letty Woman’s Anniversary party is happening on Wednesday August 14th from 4-7pm and all are welcome. For more information or to book an appointment go to LettyWoman.Com.

DIY Aloe Mask

2 Aloe Vera Leaves (or about 4 tbsp aloe vera gel)

1/2 Lemon

1 tsp Honey

Mix and leave on for about 15 minutes