DIY Gifts For Mother’s Day With Adeina Anderson

Mother’s day is Sunday and if you’ve been scrambling to find some gifts from you or the little ones, it’s not too late! This morning Adeina Anderson, of Creative Lifestyles, joined with us to share some quick DIY Mother’s day gifts.

Clay Pot Planter

Items Needed

· Clay Pot, Any Size

· Spring Colors

· Sponge Brush

· Live Plant, or Silk Flowers

Directions

1. Paint the outside of the pot with acrylic paint, let dry 10 – 20 minutes.

2. Add 1 – 2 more coats of paint, letting it dry 10 – 20 minute in between.

3. Have the kids decorate the outside of the pot with finger print flowers, or foot print butterflies.

4. Put a live plant or silk flowers in the can.

Mason Jar Flower Pot

Items Needed

· Mason Jar, Any Size

· Paint, Spring Colors

· Spring Ribbon, Wired

· Sponge Brush

· Live Plant Or Silk Flowers

Directions

1. Paint the outside of the jar with acrylic paint, let dry 10 – 20 minutes.

2. Add 1 – 2 more coats of paint, letting it dry 10 – 20 minute in between.

3. Tie a bow with the ribbon to the top of the jar, around the outside.

4. Put a live plant or silk flowers in the can.

Metal Can Flower Pot

Items Needed

· Soup Cans, Washed And Dried

· Acrylic Paint, Spring Colors

· Fun Ribbon, I Used Burlap

· Glue Dots

· Decorative Label

· Live Plant Or Silk Flowers

· Sponge Brush

Directions

1. Paint the outside of the can with acrylic paint, let dry 10 – 20 minutes.

2. Add 1 – 2 more coats of paint, letting it dry 10 – 20 minute in between.

3. Glue the ribbon to the middle outside of the can with the glue dots.

4. Decorate a label and glue it to the middle of the ribbon.

5. Put a live plant or silk flowers in the can.

Block Picture Frame

Items Needed

· Square Wood Block (10×10, or whatever size you can find)

· Deco Art Acrylic Paint

· Deco Art Antiquing Medium

· Sponge Brush

· Twine

· Burlap

· Hot Glue or Glue Dots

Directions

1. Mix one part paint to one-part antiquing medium.

2. Paint the square wood block with the paint mixture.

3. Let it dry for 10 minutes.

4. Cut the twine to the size of the wood block and glue it down in a striped design.

5. Cut flowers and hearts out of the burlap to glue to the picture block.

6. Add a picture to the middle of the wood block.

Mother’s Day Super Fruit Wine Spritzer

Items Needed

· 1/2 Cup Amarumayu Immune Boosting Super Fruit Juice

· 2 oz Enchanted Rock Vodka

· 1 Oz Red Wine

· Club Soda, To Top Off Cocktail

· Strawberries

· Lemons

· Ice

Directions

1. Add ice to glass.

2. Pour the Amarumayu juice into the glass until it is half full.

3. Add 2 oz of Vodka to the glass.

4. Slowly pour 1 oz red wine into the glass.

5. Top the cocktail off with club soda.

6. Place a strawberry and lemon slice on the rim of the glass.

*** You could add mint, strawberries, lemons, oranges, or any berries to this cocktail for a fruity touch**

For more craft ideas, visit CreativeLifestyles.TV.