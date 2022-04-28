Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph to share some budget friendly DIY gift ideas for Mom.

Mother’s Day Mimosa Flight

Don’t make mom choose her favorite mimosa, treat her to a Mother’s Day Mimosa Flight with these yummy recipes.

Items Needed

Orange Juice and Original Cider

Cranberry Juice and Rose’ Cider

Sangria Spritzer and Rose’ Cider

Apple Juice and Original Cider

Various Fruit – Raspberries, Strawberries, Peaches, Blueberries

Directions

Pour ½ juice and ½ cider into a flight glass. Add fruit to the edge of the glass or drop it into the glass.

Mother’s Day Spa In A Jar

Create a spa day for mom in a large Mason jar. You can leave the jar clear or decorate it with painted fingerprint flowers and a pretty ribbon.

Items Needed

Large Mason Jar

Fingernail polish

Feet Wraps

Manicure Tools

Eye Patches

Lip Gloss

Fun Socks

Manicure Wrap

Acrylic Paint in different colors

Spring Ribbon

Single Wrapped Chocolates

Directions

Using your fingerprints, paint flowers all over the jar in different colors. Add a pretty ribbon to the outside of the jar lid. Fill the jar with all the spa goodies.

Gift Basket Ideas For Mom

Treat mom to some great gifts she is sure to love like a Travel Prep Bundle, a Plant Lover Gift Set, or a life planner to help keep her organized. I will share some fun and inexpensive Mother’s Day gift ideas that you still have time to purchase for mom. I will also share how to create the perfect gift basket to put all these amazing gifts in.

Items Needed

Gift Bundles by Erin Condren

Clothes And Jewelry from Jane.com

Spring Flowers

Spring Ribbon

Basket

Spa Items

Crinkle Cut

Directions

Fill the bottom of the basket with the crinkle cut. Add all the items into the basket and use the crinkle-cut to make everything stay. Tie a bow onto the basket for an added touch.

Mom’s Favorite Plant Holder

Create a clay pot plant holder that mom is sure to love. From decoupaged pictures to fingerprint flowers, give mom a reminder of her little ones for years to come.

Items Needed

Clay Pot – Any Size

Acrylic Paint – White, and One Other Color of Your Choice

Decou Page

Sponge Brush

Pictures Printed On Regular Paper

Plant

Directions