Adeina Anderson of Creative Lifestyles With Adeina joined Steph to share some budget friendly DIY gift ideas for Mom.
Mother’s Day Mimosa Flight
Don’t make mom choose her favorite mimosa, treat her to a Mother’s Day Mimosa Flight with these yummy recipes.
Items Needed
- Orange Juice and Original Cider
- Cranberry Juice and Rose’ Cider
- Sangria Spritzer and Rose’ Cider
- Apple Juice and Original Cider
- Various Fruit – Raspberries, Strawberries, Peaches, Blueberries
Directions
- Pour ½ juice and ½ cider into a flight glass.
- Add fruit to the edge of the glass or drop it into the glass.
Mother’s Day Spa In A Jar
Create a spa day for mom in a large Mason jar. You can leave the jar clear or decorate it with painted fingerprint flowers and a pretty ribbon.
Items Needed
- Large Mason Jar
- Fingernail polish
- Feet Wraps
- Manicure Tools
- Eye Patches
- Lip Gloss
- Fun Socks
- Manicure Wrap
- Acrylic Paint in different colors
- Spring Ribbon
- Single Wrapped Chocolates
Directions
- Using your fingerprints, paint flowers all over the jar in different colors.
- Add a pretty ribbon to the outside of the jar lid.
- Fill the jar with all the spa goodies.
Gift Basket Ideas For Mom
Treat mom to some great gifts she is sure to love like a Travel Prep Bundle, a Plant Lover Gift Set, or a life planner to help keep her organized. I will share some fun and inexpensive Mother’s Day gift ideas that you still have time to purchase for mom. I will also share how to create the perfect gift basket to put all these amazing gifts in.
Items Needed
- Gift Bundles by Erin Condren
- Clothes And Jewelry from Jane.com
- Spring Flowers
- Spring Ribbon
- Basket
- Spa Items
- Crinkle Cut
Directions
- Fill the bottom of the basket with the crinkle cut.
- Add all the items into the basket and use the crinkle-cut to make everything stay.
- Tie a bow onto the basket for an added touch.
Mom’s Favorite Plant Holder
Create a clay pot plant holder that mom is sure to love. From decoupaged pictures to fingerprint flowers, give mom a reminder of her little ones for years to come.
Items Needed
- Clay Pot – Any Size
- Acrylic Paint – White, and One Other Color of Your Choice
- Decou Page
- Sponge Brush
- Pictures Printed On Regular Paper
- Plant
Directions
- For the decoupage picture clay pot, paint it white on the bottom and any color on the rim with the acrylic paint, you will only need one coat.
- Print your favorite pictures on regular paper, or you can use tissue paper instead.
- Cut the pictures out.
- Paint a coat of decoupage onto the clay pot, small portions at a time.
- After painting the decoupage onto the clay pot, paint a coat onto the back of the picture.
- Place the painted picture where you would like it on the pot and continue doing this until the pot is covered.
- Paint a layer of decoupage over the pictures.
- Let it dry for a couple of hours.
- Add the plant to the clay pot.
- You can add ribbon to the top if you would like to.