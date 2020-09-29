Dispelling Social Media Myths On Health With Kim Eagle Of Earn That Body

There are so many mixed messages about health, fitness and nutrition on social media, it’s hard to know what’s accurate and what’s not! Award-winning personal trainer Kim Eagle of Earn That Body joined Studio 512 to help dispel some myths. Here’s what we asked:
- Why do you think we get such conflicting messages about what to do and what not to do when it comes to food, health and exercise?
- It seems like everyone has an opinion on how to lose weight, though we know that’s not necessarily a measure of health. What’s the best way to measure overall health?
- What sort of credentials should we be looking for when we hear from an “expert” on nutrition and fitness?
- If someone is just getting started with a health regimen, what are the first steps to take?
To learn more about Kim’s services, check out her website at www.earnthatbody.com. You can also give her a follow on social media, @EarnThatBody, for inspiration.