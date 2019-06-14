Disney Fans Need To Know About This Cool Pub Trivia Duo In Austin

Whether Disney, Game of Thrones or Bridesmaid is your thing, the Get it Gals have you covered. Fabulous duo Kati Prather and Jess Evans are behind the "Get It Gals" Pub Trivia Brand. 

The team hosts pub quizzes, corporate events, private parties and even a podcast. Their creative themes range from Harry Potter to RuPaul’s Drag Race. 

They’ve got lots of events you can check on June 2019. We’ve listed some of the highlights below. 

June 12 – Bridesmaids Trivia   

June 15- Game of Thrones

June 18- The Office  

June 20- Stranger Things  

Check out more on their website: www.getitgals.com

“You don’t have to identify as a girl to be a Gal.  #getit” 

