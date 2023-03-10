Vintage is in! Audrey Scheck, Founder, CEO and Lead Designer of Audrey Scheck Design, spoke with Studio 512 about the 60s and 70s trends that she’s seeing for interiors in 2023, and how to add them to your home…without going overboard.

Audrey is seeing the return of “big”: big wall hangings, big geometric shapes, bold furniture curves and more. Some touches make it harder to pinpoint the era (like animal print, which has a revival every few years), and some are easier to spot (like mushrooms, which have a distinctively “groovy” vibe). No matter what, Audrey says that designing with a little more fun in mind is definitely in right now!

Audrey says, “ASD is a full-service design firm assisting in all aspects of home design, including creation of custom design plans for any space in your home, collaboration with contractors for new construction and remodels, and sourcing décor elements that reflect your personal style.

“With more than a half-dozen years of experience in remodels and renovations, we are passionate about working with clients to realize their aesthetic visions across a range of projects and budgets. Distinguishing its approach, ASD blends new and vintage styles to create cozy, cohesive, and beautiful environments that feel warm and welcoming.

“The foundation of our work is based on a desire to make the process streamlined, detailed and thoughtful. Each home is personally curated, and we pride ourselves on being extremely organized and communicative throughout the project. We are equally comprehensive with remote projects, communicating with clients virtually during every step of the process.

“We host quarterly pop-up shops in Austin where we sell vintage pieces, and our next one is being held on Saturday, April 22nd at our office complex at 7509 Menchaca Road.”

Learn more about Audrey’s portfolio and what her design team has to offer at AudreyScheckDesign.com.