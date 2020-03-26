Direct Orthopedic Care Supports ERs & Urgent Care Centers During COVID-19

Direct Orthopedic Care, or DOC, is open 7 days a week to treat orthopedic injuries and issues. We spoke with Dr. Merritt Pember about how things are changing during the coronavirus pandemic.

What is DOC doing during the Covid crisis to support the ERs and Urgent Cares?



“Hospital ERs and Urgent Cares are working at capacity. Diverting non-life threatening issues (like orthopedic injuries) from the ERs and Urgent Cares frees up those teams to treat the sickest of the community. Right now, with social distancing and shelter in place directives more people are at home. Kids are playing, people are getting injured (breaks, dislocations, sprains, tears, strains). Those type of injuries aren’t life threatening and should be diverted to an orthopedic provider, which reduces strain on the ER’s and urgent Cares and minimizes exposure.”

How is DOC minimizing exposure to the COVID-19 virus?



“One way is we’re offering Telemedicine appointments. These can be very effective for patients concerned about exposure or just can’t get to us. Telemedicine can help us get an initial, visual diagnosis. From there we can determine a course of action. It’s pretty simple. Patients simply call our Guest Care team and they’ll get some basic information, then get you an appointment time and a link for you to login over your phone, ipad or laptop, etc. ”

DOC is also minimizing patient exposure by allowing people to wait in the cars for their appointment. Tell us about that.



We know patients are concerned about exposure. DOC follows all the CDC guidelines for disinfectant care on our equipment, surfaces and anything a patient might touch. However, one of the unique things that has come from this crisis is that patients can wait in their cars for their appointments. Our clinic parking lots are just a few steps from our front doors. We simply text a patient when their appointment is ready.

The orthopedic community is here to support. Together, we can all make a difference.”

Learn more about DOC by checking out their website.

Sponsored by Direct Orthopedic Care. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.