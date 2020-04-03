Ding-Dong- Ditch Deliveries With Whisk ATX

A Momtreprenuer Schooling At Macarons And Math

Teyanna Lamas is the owner of Whisk ATX French Macarons. She is a self-taught baker who thrives at creating delicious and unique macarons. Not only is she a successful business owner, but Teyanna has been homeschooling her two kids even before COVID-19. Rosie had the chance to Skype with Teyanna and see how she balances being a mom, a wife and a small business owner during the COVID-19 crisis.

Whisk ATX is offering free “no contact” delivery to select Buda areas. For more information go to https://www.whiskfrenchmacarons.com/

Follow @WhiskATX at your own whisk.

