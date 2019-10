If Halloween has you feeling like getting a "double, double, toil and trouble" kind of cocktail, then Justin Lavenue of The Roosevelt Room is the man to pour your witches' brew!

The Roosevelt Room will be open for a spooky Dead Presidents Halloween Service on Thursday, October 31st, during their normal business hours of 4 p.m. 2 a.m. A special, one-night-only, Halloween-inspired cocktail menu will be available for those who dare. Guests who dress in costume and order off the Halloween cocktail menu will receive 20% off their bill and can make a reservation for the evening at https://www.therooseveltroomatx.com/reservations. There will be spooky live jazz from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., classic black & white horror films will be played on the projector, and haunted decor and candlelight will abound.