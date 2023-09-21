Come hungry to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport to enjoy the delicious food and drink options they have for you. Rosie joined Mukesh (Mookie) Patel and Sous Chef Stephon Taylor from Parkside, which offers a variety of new American dishes and more.

Tell us more about your vision for the airport.

“Many years ago, you would go through airports and see mostly fast food. Now, in Austin, we have curated 61,000 square feet of concession space and 56 different food, beverage and retail outlets that are honed in on locally-inspired products. We also have 8 live music stages with over 1,400 performances a year. We were the first airport to start live music and we’re very proud of that.”

Tell us more about Parkside.

“Parkside, at the east end of our terminal, is one of our local Austin restaurants and we source local, fresh ingredients as well. We serve new American style food, and there are options for everyone in the family. One of our popular items is our fried green tomato dish garnished with basil. We have delicious espresso martinis, margaritas, crab cake sandwiches and so much more. Additionally, we have new items such as ricotta cheese toast, a charcuterie board and others that we are excited for guests to experience.”

This segment is paid for by Shop. Savor. Groove. by Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.