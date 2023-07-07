Daiboku, a new addition to Austin’s culinary scene, opened its doors on Wednesday, May 17th, at 609 West 29th Street. Daiboku, a sister restaurant of Sazan Ramen, features a select menu that includes an omakase-style menu at the 10-seat ramen bar, and a menu of signature shoyu and miso-style ramen and Japanese-inspired dishes with walk up counter service. The full bar will offer an extensive selection of premium Japanese whiskies, sake, beer, and wine.

Daiboku, the sister restaurant of Sazan Ramen, is operated by Sazan’s expert founding team bringing their culinary expertise to a new area of town. The team includes managing partner and COO Darrel Oribello, whose background includes growing and expanding Bay Area restaurants like Curry Up Now, and board appointments to restaurant tech startups; founding partner and CEO Taiki Wakayma, who operates several East Coast Japanese restaurants and serves as an executive board member of the NY Japanese Restaurant Association (NYJRA); and Chief Kitchen Officer (CKO) Kris Hammond. Kris Hammond, who trained under acclaimed chef Shun Shiroma, the culinary director and one of the minds behind the world’s first Michelin-starred ramen restaurant, Tsuta, brings his exceptional culinary expertise to Daiboku’s kitchen.

Ramen offerings include the Smoked Chicken Shoyu Ramen with chicken soup, shoyu tare, chi-yu, smoked chicken thigh, chicken breast, mushroom soboro, house kosho, scallions, ajitama, and nori; and miso-style ramen: Spicy Miso ramen with miso tare, pork shoulder chashu, habanero lime slaw, Chinese leek, la-yu, spicy bomb, and butter.

The omakase-style ramen menu is offered at the 10-seat ramen bar facing an open kitchen. The omakase includes five courses with two ramens and various chef-curated plates featuring local and seasonal ingredients, and wine, whisky and sake pairing options, starting at $39 for five courses plus beverage pairings.

Daiboku aims to transport diners to a traditional ramen shop with its inviting atmosphere, complete with an open kitchen and long bar. The concept encourages customers to savor their dishes solo or dine in groups at large family-style tables.

“We’re beyond thrilled to be expanding the Sazan brand and bringing some of the best ramen that Austin has to offer to a new area of town,” said COO Darrel Oribello. “We believe that our beloved customers will find the shoyu and miso-style ramen we’re offering at Daiboku to be a culinary standout.”

Daiboku is located at 609 West 29th Street. Follow Daiboku on social media @daibokuramen, find more info at https://daibokuramen.com/ and contact darrel@daibokuramen.com.