Dine Al Fresco With Ideas From Inspired Events

Need some inspiration on your summer dining style? Nycia Emerson with Inspired Events and Designs came to Studio 512 to talk to us about great ways to dine al fresco.

Natural fabrics are really having a moment, and Nycia says that these are great items to have on your summer dinner table! Combine and layer different textures of rattan, wicker and straw to emulate the outdoors.

Nycia always suggests choosing a singular color to use as inspiration for your table. In this case, she’s using the deep green of rosemary to inspire her accent colors. You can also do some cute DIYs with placecards when making a tablesetting from scratch!

To learn more about Nycia’s services, check out her website at www.inspiredeventsanddesigns.com, or give her a call at (512) 917-7764. You can also find her on Instagram, @NyciaEmerson.