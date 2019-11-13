Dignity Memorial Providers: Pre-Planning Is A Gift You Give Your Family

Discussing about your end of life plans can be an uncomfortable conversation, but Laurens Fish III visited Studio 512 to walk us through it.

Studio 512: You’re here to talk about pre-planning your final arrangements. Now, this is a topic many people aren’t comfortable discussing but it’s important to plan ahead. What are some of the benefits of pre-planning?

Dignity Memorial Pre-planning is a gift you give your family. There are many advantages to planning your final arrangements in advance. You take away the guesswork family members will face regarding your last wishes. You personally decide whether you want a traditional burial or cremation instead of leaving these difficult decisions to loved ones.

Pre-planning also allows you to make difficult decisions while you are calm and focused so your loved ones are not burdened with making these decisions under highly emotional circumstances. It lets your loved ones know exactly what you want and helps ensure that your final arrangements are as uniquely individual as you are.

Studio 512: For families who may not know where to begin, what are some tips you can offer to help people pre-plan a personalized memorial service?

We know thinking about and making final arrangements can seem overwhelming and complicated.

So, to help people with the planning process, we’ve developed our Imagine Booklet, which is a free guide that helps families with the planning process. You decide what type of service is most fitting for the way you want to celebrate your life. The guide walks you and your family through all the details, some you may not have thought of, like catering or unique favors for guests.

We encourage you to start with a story, passion or pastime to provide inspiration. Think about the things that bring you joy and make you unique. Then, we encourage you to speak with one of our trained funeral professionals to help you weave those special memories into a beautiful service with personal touches and lasting impressions.

Currently, we have special financing options available if you’d like to start planning today.

Studio 512: The Imagine Book is a great resource for families. Since Veterans Day just passed, are there certain things veterans need to know?

Veterans have made so many personal sacrifices, and they deserve to be properly honored. We have a unique website dignitymemorial.com/veterans that has an abundance of information about planning a service for one of our nation’s heroes. You can learn more about military funeral traditions, so you can customize the exact kind of service you want, and there is a free guide — 10 Important Facts About Your VA Burial Benefits to help you learn more about specific benefits and plan a special service for a member of our Armed Forces.

Studio 512: We live in a very mobile society these days. People move all over the country relocating for jobs or to be closer to family but this shouldn’t stop you from making those final plans early, right?

Many people like the idea of pre-arranging, but hesitate because they are not certain where they will live in the future. If this is a concern for you, look for a funeral provider that provides portability. Dignity Memorial® has a network of more than 2,000 funeral home and cemetery locations in the United States and Canada, and offers the National Transferability of Pre-arranged Services Program to its clients. This ensures your pre-arranged funeral services are fully transferable and will be honored at any Dignity Memorial provider throughout North America if you move more than 75 miles from where your original arrangements were made.

Learn more at www.dignitymemorial.com.

Sponsored by Dignity Memorial Providers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.