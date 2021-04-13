Digging this spring? Call 811 first!

With April being National Safe Digging Month, Texas Gas Service is promoting awareness about safe digging practices by offering customers a chance to win $100 gift card if they take an interactive quiz at BeADigHeroTexas.com during the month of April. “Imagine getting ready for a Zoom meeting only to find your internet is down or preparing dinner and your natural gas is out,” said Christy Penders, public relations manager at Texas Gas Service. “It just takes one wrong swing of a shovel or a scoop from a backhoe to create an outage issue for an entire neighborhood – one that is easily preventable with a quick call to 811.” By making the free call to 811 or visiting Texas811.org before digging, professional locators will mark the underground utility lines within the designated project area with flags and/or paint at no cost to the home or business owner. You must call 811 at least 48 hours, excluding weekends and holidays, before you dig. “Knowing how to dig safely helps avoid injury and protects the neighborhood because underground utility lines may be found below yards, sidewalks, driveways or streets,” said Penders. According to the Railroad Commission of Texas’ 2020 statistical data, 43% of pipeline damages were from people not calling 811, and 23% of damages were due to either not maintaining clearance after the lines were marked or people not respecting what is known as “the tolerance zone” – the area around the buried lines. “The good news is that there have been more than 600,000 tickets requests called in to Texas811 in the first two months of 2021 alone,” said Penders. “Our goal is to keep those volumes growing and enhance public awareness.

