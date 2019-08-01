Did Your Kids Love Summer Camp?

Okay, this was too funny, so we had to share — did you send your kiddo to camp this year? There’s an Instagram account — @HomeSickDotCom — that’s now dedicated to kids who wrote letters home…and they weren’t lovin’ it. (Disclaimer: there are some curse words on these posts!)

Check out some of these messages:

This first one is a personal favorite of Rosie’s…see if you can “spot the secret message.”

This second one is ever-so-slightly more direct — we think this little kid wants to come home!

This third one is amazing. Lots of question prompts…basically all of the same answers.

Did your little one send home a funny letter from camp?