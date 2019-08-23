Did you know coffee is actually a seed from a fruit?

Coffee beans are technically seeds. They’re pits of cherry- like berries found on flowering shrubs. The flowers produce the berry and inside the berry are seeds– which is where we get the coffee bean. We call them “beans” because they resemble legumes. Tiny House Coffee Roastershttps://tinyhousecoffeeroasters.com/ are helping us create a better world, one cup at a time. They do so by engaging in ethical partnerships with farmers all over the world. Working directly with their farmer partners allows them to educate and support, but most importantly allows Tiny House to understand their partners needs to be successful.

Owner, Blake Thomas, was volunteering in the Peace Corps when he worked directly with farmers back in 2012. When he came back to the States he wanted to help increase their living wages and change their working conditions. Tiny House is a very hands-on company, every year Blake and the team head down to orgin to directly educate and bring knowledge of harvesting and picking the best cherries– no matter the climate.

For more information on Tiny House Coffee’s mission– check them out online and give them a visit at their store front at 801 Barton Springs (WeWork building).

They are open 7 days a week from 7 AM- 3PM. Serving Coffee, Espresso, Bagels, Sandwiches, and Pastries– Tiny House Coffee is a great place to work or study.

You can find Tiny House Coffee Roasters ready to drink–Casita Cold Brew at your local H.E.B. Plus, the even have a nitro cold brew on draft at the store. Draft Nitro Cold Brew kegs can be delivered directly to your office.

And make sure you give them a follow on social media @TinyHouseCoffeeRoasters