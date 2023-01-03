Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph to help identify plants that look rough now but have quite possibly survived the recent freeze.

Avocado Tree In A Pot (brought into the garage during severe weather)- There are 3 kinds Indian, Guatemalan, Mexican have different cold tolerances. Mexican Avocado tree has the lowest around 19 degrees so it’s likely this tree will survive. As a reminder, water potted plants well before a freeze.

English Ivy or Jasmine- overwinters in areas that reach -20⁰ so it will be fine, younger plants take damage, especially in pots, and then vine adapts and will grow back with a vengeance. Leave the dead vines alone for at least a month or longer.

Sod – freezing is not good for sod root growth, so while freezing may not kill the sod, it will basically stop root growth meaning a longer “grow in” period where more water and care is needed, and other factors may be the culprit of problems, (Fungus etc that are common in our mild winters)

If you have plant questions for Lance you can email him at Lance@Plance.org