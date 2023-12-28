Devil May Care is the place to be this New Year’s Eve! Join us for a classic NYE party glittering in style with sounds by Eli Arbor and Gamma, decadent passed bites, and midnight champagne toast with Moët & Chandon. Ring in 2024 with Devil May Care’s annual party, where your ticket includes:

4 Exclusive Cocktails – Guests can choose from the six exclusive New Years Eve cocktail list including LALO’s Señorita made with LALO Tequila, watermelon, lemon agave and sparkling rosé; The Countdown made with Tito’s, St. George Dry Rye Gin, Cocchi Rosa and lemon oil; Levántate made with Rosaluna Mezcal, Averna, blanco tequila, cold brew and cacao bitters; Brilliant 75 made with St. George Botanivore Gin, lemon and sparkling wine (contains edible glitter); Disco Bird made with Blended rum, Campari, pineapple, lime and coconut milk (contains edible glitter); New Year, Old Fashioned made with Old Grand Dad Bourbon, browned butter and bitters.

including Herbs Falafel, Hummus Cup, Harissa Deviled Eggs, Brie + Salami Skewer, Wagyu Tartare, Prosciutto Crostini, Kehabs (Salmon, Chicken, Beef Tenderloin and Halloumi) and Dates Halwa Midnight Champagne Toast with Moët & Chandon

Live DJ Sets by Eli Arbor and Gamma