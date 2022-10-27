Escape the ordinary this Halloween with a captivating dinner experience shrouded in myth and intrigue at Austin’s underground lounge, Devil May Care!

From Thursday, October 27 through Sunday, October, 30, discover what happens when imagination is unleashed and we transform our mischievous lounge into a dreamscape with limitless possibilities.

Come dressed to kill in black tie, long dresses and surrealist heads must be adhered to. Creativity, madness and over-indulgence are strongly encouraged!

The Surrealist Ball will have two seatings at 7pm and 9pm each evening from Thursday, October 27 through Sunday, October 30. Second showings include the option to stay past the 10:30PM event end time without paying cover fee (table reservations are recommended).

Tickets include a full menu of passed bites & 5 passed cocktails and a champagne toast. DJs spin as wild entertainment provides the ultimate backdrop to the perfect evening this spooky season.

As a guest at our 9PM Seating, you are invited to continue your evening after the event when Devil May Care begins their infamous late night table service at 10:30PM. For more information on tickets, reservations or late-night inquiries, please submit a request to the Devil May Care team.