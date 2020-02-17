Detox To Rehab With Windmill Wellness Ranch

At Windmill Wellness Ranch we desire to heal the entire individual, not just the addiction or behavior. We treat underlying issues, such as trauma, depression, anxiety and other mental health or neurocognitive issues. We work to improve the physical, mental, emotional, spiritual and relational health of the individual and family. We help you discover your authentic, whole self and bring your entire person into balance.

We strive to work towards the integration of body, mind, and spirit. We believe the body provides valuable information and we work to increase somatic awareness and connection to your physical body through mindfulness, breath, and movement. We have two massage therapist available weekly for an additional charge. We have two chef’s on-site to provide fresh entrees that are culinary masterpieces. The menu is full of incredible dishes, knowing that the body feeds the mind. We encourage a nutritious and healthy diet and work with patients to increase awareness of sugar intake, while also working to restore and build a healthy gut. We encourage meditation, mindfulness and relaxation techniques.

Windmill Wellness Ranch utilizes the outdoor and natural setting of the center to help patients connect with nature and mother earth. Studies have shown that time in nature has a positive effect on mood and aspects of cognitive function, including working memory, as well as a dampening effect on anxiety. Patients are exposed to blue light each morning to help balance their circadian rhythm. Patients can participate in nature hikes and explore the grounds and wildlife with staff. Those that are ready for outdoor off-site activities will enjoy places like Perdenales Park, Canyon Lake, and local surrounding areas.

We want to help the body restore itself to its natural, authentic state to facilitate healing, recovery, health, and longevity.

“Today, I can safely become all that I am meant to be.”

