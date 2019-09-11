Destress With Conscious Goods

From bath bombs and candles all the way to bug sprays, Conscious Goods provides natural products at an affordable price. KC McDaniel of Conscious Goods came by the studio with some tips to destress.

Ingredients and Materials:

8 ounce bottle with spray top

Just under 8 ounces of distilled water

To make simply pour water into bottle then add in essential oils. After securely replacing top, shake well and spray on face, body, bed linens, or use as room spray. (See more uses below)

Essential Oils:

10 drops of tea tree

20 drops of peppermint*

30-40 drops of lavender

EXTRA TIPS AND TRICKS:

The oils add a bit of volume so measure a little less than 8 ounces of water.

We used an 8 ounce aluminum spray bottle because Conscious Goods uses that size for Don’t Bug Me spray. Use what you have on hand before buying something new. Just keep the 1-2-3/4 ratio. This can be altered to whatever size bottle you have. If spraying on fabric always do a color safe test on a non-visible spot.



Remember this is for YOU, so tailor it to your senses. Trust your instincts and have fun!!

*Peppermint is not recommended for women who are nursing as it may contribute to a decline in milk production.

Distilled water is best because the spray will have a longer shelf life (1-2 years). However, drinking water is fine and the essential oils you are using have anti-microbial properties (shelf life 6-12 months).

USES:

Spraying bed linens, as a relaxing and refreshing face spray, on your child’s hair, backpack or hairbrush to help prevent lice, as a toxin-free room spray and as part of a healthy nighttime ritual for yourself or your children. If using to freshen up upholstery it is recommended to do a color safe test on the underside or non-visible spot before regular use directly on fabric.

You can learn more about Conscious Goods on their website, www.consciousgoods.com, or by giving them a follow on social media, @ConsciousGoods.