Desert Door Helps Increase Texas Honey Bee Population By Offering A Special Texas Honey Cocktail Throughout February

Desert Door is raising the Texas honey bee population by offering a special cocktail featuring Texas honey for the month of February at its distillery and tasting room in Driftwood (211 Darden Hill Rd). Proceeds from this cocktail will go directly towards adding a couple new hives to their ranch in West Texas.

The Desert Door Ranch is located in Dryden, Texas on 8,000-acres of land densely populated with sotol, mesquite trees, and several other native plants.

Their team worked with local beekeepers in 2020 to relocate a large hive of honey bees from a 1920s live oak bungalow on the property to a langstroth hive. The hive will reside in an area densely populated with mesquite trees on the Ranch.

Desert Door wants to add to their apiary out West this year and this is one way they’re inviting the community to contribute.

Throughout the month of February, Desert Door will offer the Rugged Flower cocktail featuring Texas honey, Desert Door Original Texas Sotol, fresh lemon juice, Sir Winston’s Spiced Simple Syrup, and orange bitters.

A spin on a Bee’s Knees, proceeds from the Rugged Flower will go directly towards adding more hives and honey bees to the Desert Door ranch to add to the area’s biodiversity.

Desert Door is also offering Ranch Chaparral Salve, featuring rendered wax harvested from their ranch hive and creosote-infused olive oil (also harvested from the ranch) available for pickup via Toast.

Stop by the distillery this month to support Texas bee populations. If you can’t make it in time for this initiative, plan a visit to the spacious Driftwood distillery, tasting room and patio for a signature cocktail, a bite from the delicious farm-to-table food truck Eden West on site, and other unique happenings year round.

The Rugged Flower Recipe

2oz Desert Door Original Sotol

.75oz Lemon Juice

.25oz Texas Honey\

.25 oz Statesman Beverage Co. spiced simple syrup

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Mix Desert Door with honey in a shaker. Add the rest of the ingredients. Shake vigorously. Strain over ice. Garnish with honeycomb or lemon peel.

For more information go to DesertDoor.com