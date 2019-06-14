Dermaplaning And Getting Our Summer Glow With Laurel Corrine Studio

Laurel Corrine Studio is a unique personal and private medical-aesthetics studio with an effective plan for skin care and body contour.

The technique that is mainly used is called dermaplaning, which removes dead skin cells and eliminates peach fuzz leaving a smooth result.

She also created her own technique called Sunless Body Blend, developing a natural tan glow that can last up to 7-10 days.

For more information about Laurel Corrine Studio, head to her website www.laurelcorrinnestudio.com. You can also call her at 512.799.1729.