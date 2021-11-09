Denim + Shoe Combos For Fall/Winter 2021 With Style Done Easy

Claire Saldaña of Style Done Easy loves denim! She showed off fall/winter 2021 trends with shoe pairings, all from local boutique Kick Pleat. Claire loves:

“Crossover” denim with fuzzy sandals

Balloon style “Brancusi” denim with brown flats

Dark denim, done with one big cuff, and chunky, pull-on chocolate boots

Vintage-looking straight leg jeans with white sneakers

Black cropped jeans with camel-colored boots that feature intricate stitching

Burnt orange corduroys with white pull-on boots (a great look for UT fans!)

Kick Pleat is at 624 N. Lamar. Check them out on Instagram or at their website, KickPleat.com.

Claire has worked with local boutiques in the past, and now runs her own styling business! Claire wants to help you find steals and deals. She can also come to you for personal styling and wardrobe organizing. Learn more about what services Claire offers on her website, or by following her on social media.