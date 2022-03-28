Spring is bringing lots of fun activities to Central Texas! Rosie and Steph got a couple of chances to hang out, and they talked about what they got up to this weekend:

Dell Match Play Tournament

Rosie and Steph took a water taxi out to Tito’s Bogey Boat at Dell Match Play, which was on the water just outside of the 13th hole. They met some great people – and with low humidity, the cool breeze and the shade were a fantastic way to watch golf! Tito’s Stillhouse Lounge was land-side, and open to the public. A cool fact here: the founder of Tito’s last name is actually Beveridge (pronounced like “beverage!”). Shout-out to Bob, Kyle, Max, JZ and Carlos on the Tito’s boat for making Rosie and Steph feel so welcome, and congratulations to former Longhorn Scottie Scheffler on his victory!

Rosedale Ride

Steph spent Saturday morning as the emcee of the 28th Annual Rosedale Ride. The ride brought in nearly 800 participants and raised close to $115,000 for Rosedale Schools. For more information on Rosedale School you can click here.

Round Top

Rosie and Steph were joined by friend (and former KXANer) Erin Cargile for a fun day trip out to Round Top, which currently has its Spring Antiques Week up and running. They found some great deals and steals, and ran into a few friends! They said hi to Laura of Laura Elizabeth Jewelry, who is located at The Arbors in Tent C-1, and to Amy of Junk Gypsy, who was gearing up for “prom.” A huge thank-you to JB and Jamie of Royer’s for the incredible meal to polish off a “tough” day of shopping. Lemon and blueberry pie, “Junkberry” pie and bread pudding sent the girls home happy! Antiques Week is running through early April. Call ahead to make reservations at Royer’s – you’ll need them!

NASCAR

Steph capped off the weekend with a trip to COTA for the final day of NASCAR. She was incredibly impressed with the speed of the pit crew! She shared video of a tire change that she says almost looks like it’s sped up! Steph learned a lot about NASCAR while she was there and said it was a really intense and exciting event. For more on what’s up next at COTA click here.