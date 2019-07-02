Delight Everyone This 4th Of July With Dessert Tips From Make It Sweet

We always love to learn something new! Jennifer Bartos of Make It Sweet stopped by Studio 512 to teach Rosie and Steph to make some surprise treats — first cupcakes, then cakes!

Jennifer says:

-Be careful about the type of cake to use. It’s better to have a heavier, more dense cake, like a pound cake.

-Use gel colors. Liquid colors tend to thin the batter too much.

-For the cupcakes use plain white liners so that you can see the colors through the liner.

-For the cakes you have to think of how you are going to cut: it is a cross-section. If you make a bad cut, your surprise won’t display the way you want it to!

To learn more about Jennifer’s classes, check out her website at www.makeitsweet.com, or stop by her shop at 9070 Research Blvd, #203. For more information, you can also give her a call at (512) 371-3401.