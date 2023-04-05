Nicole Patel, Founder of Delysia Chocolatier, joined Studio 512 to showcase her top gift offerings for Easter weekend ahead.

The Hoppy Easter Truffle Collection (16pc) is a staple item created by Nicole. The exclusive collection resembles a ‘pastel party on a warm spring day’ with four original flavors of Strawberry Basil Citrus, Carrot Cake, Hot Cross buns and Café Latte turtle chocolate truffles.

Ideal items for moms this season – the Painted chocolate eggs, 6-pack. The pastel eggs are available in spring flavors such as Strawberry creme, Lemon Meringue, Apple Pie, Cake Batter and Salted Caramel and come packed with 3 chocolate ink pens for decorating. The treat offers LESS mess for moms and gets even more memorable by the bite.

Nicole also has her signature Easter basket, the total Easter package for shoppers. The colorful Easter Gift Basket comes with a 4-pc chocolate truffle collection – Mint chocolate chip, Cookie dough, Salted caramel, and Marshmallow chocolate truffles, Narrow bunnies molded chocolate, Peeps molded chocolate, and a small stuffed animal.

Outside of national & regional Holiday Gifting, Nicole has newly been named 2023’s Best Chocolatier and Confectioners in the Americas with the highest honor, Six Star Award: Grand Master Chocolatier by the International Chocolate Salon Awards and Taste TV. Honored as the Best Chocolatier and Confectioner a total of ten times, Delysia was a big winner over the past year with over 88 awards in total, including 20 gold medals and 22 silver medals, and dominating in the Spicy Chocolate, Hot Chocolate, and White Chocolate competition categories.

For more, visit the Culinary Center & Chocolate Boutique at 2000 Windy Terrace Suite 2C Austin, Texas 78613, visit https://delysia.com/ for national e-commerce orders or follow along through Instagram at @delysia_choc.