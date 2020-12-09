Delicious Holiday Fare For The Whole Family With Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar

Owner Cameron Lockley of Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar joined Studio 512 to talk about all of the amazing things happening at the restaurant for the holiday season!

Gusto features chef-inspired seasonal Italian cuisine, and they’re recently undergone a remodel. They’re scaling down their catering menus for 2020, to assist small groups, as so many fewer people will be traveling and visiting each other in person. Their flavors are still packed into each dish. Rosie tried Spinach & Three-Cheese Lasagna and Tiramisu, along with their Espresso Martini. Steph dug in to Meatballs with beef, lamb and pork, as well as Housemade Focaccia Bread with rosemary, garlic and warm olives. She also tried a delicious Italian dessert: Caramel Bundino with caramel pudding, salted caramel and chocolate crumble, washed down with an Italian Sidecar. Cameron showed off more of the catering menu, including assorted Italian Cookies, Antipasti Platters and Italian Finger Sandwiches — perfect for light snacking before big holiday meals!

Gusto is also happy to do full-service custom catering options that run the gamut from professional staffing to rentals, décor and more.

If you love an Espresso Martini like Rosie, you can buy one (or several) from Gusto for a good cause: this year, they’ve partnered with Austin’s Remington Spirits to help raise money for the Central Texas Food Bank. $4 of every martini sale goes to this awesome organization!

Gusto will be open on Christmas Eve (reservations required) to honor the Italian tradition of feasting on fresh seafood. If you’re looking for another surprise on Christmas Day, they are offering free $10 gift cards for every $50 holiday gift card purchase.

More ways to enjoy Gusto:

Monday – 25% off bottles of wine

Tuesday – half-priced pizzas

Thursday – Rosé all day with half off bottles

Sunday Family Night – complimentary kid’s menu items

Founded in 2012, Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar is located in the Rosedale area of midtown Austin. The neighborhood trattoria captures the warm, comforting, every-day flavors of Italian cuisine in its diverse menu. Learn more about Gusto on their website.