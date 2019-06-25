Delicious Haitian Dishes in Austin? Check Out Kreyòl Korner!

Nothing like celebrating a win with a tasty dish! Local chef Nahika Hillery, owner of Kreyòl Korner, just won “Guy’s Grocery Games” and has been a trailblazer in bringing Haitian food to ATX. She stopped by Studio 512 to tell us more about her journey.

Chef Nahika says that her mom’s influence inspired her to get in the kitchen to provide tasty treats those she loves. “I received so much encouragement to explore a culinary career from my family and friends. So I began researching and realized the lack of island food presence in Austin.”

So Nahika opened Kreyòl Korner two years ago. She demonstrated her take on nachos, which include crispy plantains, shredded pork, habañero salsa, tomatoes, avocado purée and pikliz a Haitian condiment that marries pickled veggies and Scotch bonnet peppers.

Kreyòl Korner is also introducing a monthly event “The Small Plate Experience”: a night at Kreyòl Korner serving 3-course meals of revolutionized Haitian dishes in tasteful cuisine trimmings. Entertainment and complimentary Haitian cocktails included.

Kreyól Korner provides catering for major tech companies, private, and exclusive events. Learn more at www.kreyolkorner.com.